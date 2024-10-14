Ethel Cain Announces New Album Perverts and Drops First Single ‘Punish’

Ethel Cain has officially revealed the title of her next album, Perverts, which is set to release early next year. The follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut Preacher’s Daughter is scheduled for release on January 8th, 2024. Fans won’t have to wait long for new music, as the album’s lead single, “Punish,” will drop on November 1st.

The announcement comes after a whirlwind few weeks for Cain, who recently made headlines for her collaboration with the iconic emo band American Football. Cain delivered a stunning nine-minute cover of their song “For Sure” for the band’s upcoming 25th-anniversary tribute album. Just days ago, she performed the track live with American Football during their sold-out show at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, adding to her growing reputation as a force to be reckoned with on stage.

Perverts marks Cain’s second full-length album, following her 2022 debut, which helped solidify her cult status in the music world. With her haunting voice and emotionally charged performances, the announcement of new music has left fans eagerly anticipating what’s next from this rising star.

Be sure to check out the new single “Punish” when it arrives and keep an eye out for more updates on Perverts as its release date approaches.

ethel cain joining american football on stage last night pic.twitter.com/9kZfiKQvcW — voskat (@voskat55) October 14, 2024