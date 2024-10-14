Rapper and FDNY Veteran Ka Passes Away at 52, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Music and Service

Kaseem Ryan, the beloved underground rapper and FDNY veteran known as Ka, has tragically passed away at the age of 52. The news was announced on his official Instagram account, where his family shared that Ka died unexpectedly on October 12th in New York City. Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka was not only known for his powerful contributions to hip-hop but also for his dedicated service as a firefighter and first responder during the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Ka’s career in music spanned over two decades, during which he released 11 critically acclaimed solo albums. His distinct style and raw storytelling earned him a devoted fanbase within the underground hip-hop community. Ka’s debut album, Iron Works, was released in 2008, and his follow-up Grief Pedigree in 2012, featured collaborations with artists like Roc Marciano. His most recent and final album, The Thief Next to Jesus, dropped in August, following two 2022 releases, Languish Arts and Woeful Studies.

Beyond music, Ka served the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) for 20 years, eventually rising to the rank of captain. His heroic efforts during 9/11 solidified his commitment to public service, a role he cherished alongside his musical achievements.

Ka’s passing marks the loss of not only a brilliant artist but also a community hero. He is survived by his wife, film producer Mimi Valdes, his mother, and sister. His family has asked for privacy during this difficult time as they mourn his incalculable loss.

Fans and the music industry alike are celebrating his life and legacy, recognizing Ka’s dual role as a pioneer of underground rap and a devoted public servant.