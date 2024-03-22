Shakira and Cardi B draw inspiration from Greek mythology for the music video of their new collaboration “Puntería“.

Cardi B expressed her admiration for Shakira on a day they were working together, and the opportunity to collaborate with the Colombian superstar came earlier this year after their meeting at Paris Fashion Week. “Puntería” was released as Shakira’s new single and part of her brand-new album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran”.

The two singers reunited to create the accompanying music video of the song, portraying themselves as powerful goddesses of ancient Greek mythology, hunting down well-built centaurs.

Cardi B has never hidden her admiration for the Colombian star and her fervent desire for a collaboration with her. “I knew. I knew this day would come. And it came. God is good,” said Cardi B. “I don’t care if she wants me to meow – I’ll do it. I can’t wait. Seriously, this is my dream.”

“I wanted to do something with Cardi. We always discussed internally if it was a good idea to feature someone on this song. I always imagined Cardi on this track. I reached out, and here we are,” said Shakira. “It was so much fun working with you. It’s so easy, honestly. She says, ‘I’ll do anything.’ I say, ‘Are you ready to work many hours?’ because I work many hours.” She replied: “I’ll be there from 6 to 6 in the morning.“