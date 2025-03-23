Gloria Estefan Honors Her Latin Roots with Emotional “Raíces” Music Video

Gloria Estefan is embracing her heritage with Raíces, the first single from her highly anticipated Spanish-language album—the first in 18 years. Released on March 20, 2025, to mark the spring equinox, Raíces is a tribute to family, tradition, and the deep connections that shape us.

Written and produced by her husband, Emilio Estefan, the song uses nature-inspired metaphors to explore love and life’s journey. Estefan describes love as a seed that, with faith and dedication, grows into a strong tree with deep roots. “The moment I heard it, I was deeply moved,” she shared, explaining how the song reflects her belief that life is a garden where love is the foundation.

The Raíces music video seamlessly blends past and future, featuring personal nods to Estefan’s childhood, her parents, and the cultural legacy that shaped her. Through nostalgic imagery, she pays homage to her family while looking ahead, reinforcing the idea that our roots always keep us grounded.

- Advertisement -

Her upcoming album, Raíces, is set for release in late May via Sony Music and marks the 30th album in her remarkable 50-year career. Recorded at Crescent Moon Studios in Miami, the project celebrates the signature rhythms that have defined her sound—salsa, tropical beats, and heartfelt Latin melodies.

With Raíces, Gloria Estefan once again proves her ability to fuse tradition with contemporary music, delivering a powerful and timeless anthem honoring her Latin roots. Watch the moving music video now!