Shakira Unveils North American Leg of Highly Anticipated World Tour

Fresh off her electrifying surprise appearance at Coachella, where she joined forces with Bizarrap for a memorable performance, Shakira has set the stage on fire once again with the announcement of her much-anticipated world tour. The Grammy-winning Colombian singer-songwriter, who recently dropped her latest studio album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” is ready to dazzle audiences across North America with a string of 14 epic performances.

The tour kicks off in style at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, promising an unforgettable night for fans on November 1st. From there, Shakira will traverse the continent, gracing iconic venues with her signature blend of infectious rhythms and powerful vocals. The journey culminates in Detroit on December 15th at the renowned Little Caesars Arena.

Marking her first major tour since 2018, Shakira’s announcement sent waves of excitement through her devoted fanbase, who have eagerly awaited the opportunity to experience her dynamic stage presence once more. The North American leg promises to be a spectacular showcase of her latest album, featuring chart-topping hits like the electrifying collaboration with Bizarrap on “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

Pre-sale for tickets to witness Shakira’s musical extravaganza live in concert begins promptly at 10 am local time on April 17th, offering fans the chance to secure their spots for an evening of unparalleled entertainment. With Shakira’s unparalleled energy and charisma lighting up the stage, this tour is poised to be an unforgettable celebration of music and unity.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of history as Shakira embarks on her epic journey across North America. Get ready to dance, sing, and experience the magic of one of music’s most iconic performers live in concert. Grab your tickets and join the adventure today!

11-02 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

11-07 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

11-09 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

11-16 San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

11-17 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

11-20 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

11-23 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

11-25 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

11-30 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

12-05 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

12-08 Boston, MA – TD Garden

12-10 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

12-14 Chicago, IL – United Center

12-15 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena