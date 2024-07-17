The Weeknd Announces Exclusive One-Night Concert in São Paulo with New Live Production

The Weeknd is set to mesmerize fans with a special “one-night-only” concert in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 7. This eagerly anticipated event, produced by Live Nation, will be held at the iconic Estádio MorumBIS, boasting a capacity of 66,795 seats. Fans can look forward to an all-new live production that promises a never-before-seen experience.

This concert marks The Weeknd’s first major appearance since his critically acclaimed “After Hours Til Dawn” tour, which captivated over 3 million fans across North America and Europe. The tour’s grand finale last year left fans eager for more, and this exclusive event in São Paulo is set to be a spectacular return.

Tickets for this monumental event will be available starting Monday, July 22. Fans can access the Artist Presale General Onsale beginning Thursday, July 25 at 10 am BRT. Additional presales will run throughout the week, culminating in the general onsale starting Thursday, July 25 at 10 am BRT. Be sure to secure your tickets early to be part of this unforgettable night.

Beyond the music, The Weeknd continues his commendable philanthropic efforts. As a United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador, he has committed to donating $1 local equivalent from each ticket sold to his XO Humanitarian Fund. This fund supports the U.N. World Food Programme’s initiatives to combat the global hunger crisis. By attending the concert, fans will not only enjoy an extraordinary musical performance but also contribute to a noble cause.

Although “The Idol” series received mixed reviews, it featured several new original songs from The Weeknd, hinting at his evolving musical journey. Reflecting on his upcoming projects, The Weeknd shared his vision for the next phase of his career. “I’m finishing the third part of this saga, of this trilogy,” he revealed. While the title remains under wraps, fans are buzzing with speculation about what’s to come.

Don’t miss this chance to witness The Weeknd’s groundbreaking concert in São Paulo. It’s more than a concert; it’s the beginning of a new era in his illustrious career, blending stunning live music with meaningful humanitarian efforts. Join us on September 7 at Estádio MorumBIS for a night to remember.