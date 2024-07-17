Greek Edition

Jamie xx Brings The Floor Residency to NYC and LA: Dates and Details Revealed

Experience Jamie xx's Exclusive Club Concept in Brooklyn and Downtown LA This Summer

By Hit Channel
Jamie xx

Jamie xx is set to bring his acclaimed club residency, The Floor, to New York City and Los Angeles this summer. Following its successful debut at London’s Venue MOT earlier this year, The Floor promises an intimate and curated experience reflecting Jamie xx’s vision of the underground club scene.

In Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood, catch Jamie xx from July 23 to 27, followed by his residency in Downtown Los Angeles from July 30 to August 3. Each night will feature surprise guest performances, continuing Jamie xx’s tradition of blending community, curation, and exceptional sound.

The residency precedes the release of Jamie xx’s new album, “In Waves,” slated for September 20. Fans can also catch Jamie xx headlining at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago.

Stay tuned as exact venue locations for The Floor in Brooklyn and Los Angeles will be revealed exclusively to ticket holders. Tickets go on sale July 17, at 12 p.m. local time on Jamie xx’s official website.

07-23 Brooklyn, NY
07-24 Brooklyn, NY
07-25 Brooklyn, NY
07-26 Brooklyn, NY
07-27 Brooklyn, NY
07-30 Los Angeles, CA
07-31 Los Angeles, CA
08-01 Los Angeles, CA
08-02 Los Angeles, CA
08-03 Los Angeles, CA

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to experience Jamie xx’s immersive club environment in two iconic American cities this summer!

