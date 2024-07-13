Will Ferrell Joins Swedish House Mafia for a Benefit Concert in Chicago

Will Ferrell is set to take the stage with Swedish House Mafia for an exciting benefit concert this October. The actor and comedy legend announced he will join the iconic EDM trio at the Cancer for College show, scheduled to take place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on October 26.

In a humorous video posted on Swedish House Mafia’s social media, Ferrell, dressed in SHM gear, reveals the collaboration. The clip begins with Ferrell bopping to some beats at a computer, before turning to the camera and saying, “Oh, hello, I didn’t see you there. I have a major announcement to make… I’ll be playing with my band, Swedish House Mafia.” He then introduces the trio — Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell — who join him on screen. Ferrell adds with a grin, “Be there. Don’t piss these guys off.”

This announcement follows Swedish House Mafia’s recent reveal of their six-week residency in Ibiza, where they will perform at Ushuaïa Ibiza on Sunday nights from July 21 to August 25. The benefit concert in Chicago promises to be a unique and entertaining event, combining the comedic talent of Ferrell with the electrifying music of Swedish House Mafia, all for a worthy cause.

Stay tuned for ticketing information and don’t miss out on this unforgettable night. For more updates, watch the announcement video on Swedish House Mafia’s social media and visit their website.