Kali Uchis makes her return with a brand-new atmospheric single, Sunshine & Rain, marking the beginning of a new musical chapter. The track serves as the lead single for her upcoming fifth studio album, Sincerely, which is set to drop on May 9.

Speaking about the song’s meaning, Kali describes it as “an existential piece focusing on the vulnerability and romanticism of life.” She adds, “This record is about embracing a life of enjoyment despite the world or your circumstances.”

With Sincerely on the horizon, Sunshine & Rain gives fans a glimpse into the dreamy, introspective soundscape that awaits.

