Kali Uchis Announces Fifth Studio Album Sincerely with Mysterious Teaser

Kali Uchis has officially announced her highly anticipated fifth studio album, Sincerely, marking her grand return to the music scene. The reveal comes just days after she and Don Toliver celebrated their son’s first birthday, adding a personal milestone to her latest artistic chapter.

Uchis teased the album in a visually striking Instagram clip, where she sits at a candlelit desk with curlers in her hair, sipping tea. She delicately seals a letter with a monogrammed wax stamp, unveiling the words: Sincerely – the fifth studio album written and recorded by Kali Uchis. As she rises from her seat, the video shifts to reveal her in a new outfit, standing beneath a glowing full moon.

“I dream of a home that even time will lie down and be still for. A place where everything works out the way it should,” she whispers in the 26-second teaser. “Sincerely.”

- Advertisement -

While details about Sincerely remain scarce, the announcement has already set the stage for what promises to be an emotionally rich and sonically captivating album. Fans are eagerly awaiting more information on the project, as Uchis continues to build excitement for her next era.