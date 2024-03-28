Sam Dew releases “I Cover The Waterfront” from the ‘The New Look’

Sam Dew unveils “I Cover The Waterfront” today, a track featured on Jack Antonoff’s official soundtrack for ‘The New Look’—the latest series on Apple TV+.

Antonoff’s immersive and contemporary soundtrack, carefully curated and produced, showcases covers of popular songs from the early to mid-twentieth century. Renowned artists such as Bleachers, Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius, and more contribute to this musical journey. This soundtrack marks the inaugural release on Shadow Of The City, Antonoff’s new imprint under the esteemed independent label Dirty Hit.

‘The New Look’ is a captivating historical drama by Todd A. Kessler, featuring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as ‘Christian Dior’ and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as ‘Coco Chanel.’ Set against the backdrop of true events and filmed entirely in Paris, the series delves into the lives of fashion icons Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, and their contemporaries as they navigated the tumultuous era of World War II and revolutionized modern fashion. Premiering globally on February 14th on Apple TV+, the 10-episode series boasts an ensemble cast including Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang, and Glenn Close, alongside Mendelsohn and Binoche.

The official soundtrack tracklist is as follows:

Florence + The Machine – “White Cliffs Of Dover’

The 1975- “Now Is The Hour”

Lana Del Rey – “Blue Skies”

Perfume Genius – “What A Difference A Day Makes”

Nick Cave – “La Vie En Rose”

Beabadoobee – “It’s Only A Paper Moon”

Joy Oladokun – “I Wished On The Moon”

Bartees Strange – “You Always Hurt The One You Love”

Sam Dew – “I Cover The Waterfront”

Bleachers – “Almost Like Being In Love”