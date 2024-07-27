ANTS Ushuaïa Ibiza Brings Underground Beats to ADE 2024 at Hemkade 48

The iconic underground party series, ANTS Ushuaïa Ibiza, is set to electrify the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) once again. This year’s showcase will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at the renowned canal-side venue, Hemkade 48. Known for pushing the boundaries of underground music experiences, ANTS will bring a stellar lineup of house and techno stars to the heart of Amsterdam.

For over a decade, ANTS has been at the forefront of innovation in the electronic music scene. From its inception, the event has been a launchpad for new talent and a champion of cutting-edge sounds. The brand is celebrated not just for its high-energy parties at Ushuaïa Ibiza but also for its global presence at iconic venues like Printworks, Tomorrowland, Snowbombing, and Zamna.

The ADE 2024 edition will be headlined by Andrea Oliva, the Swiss maestro and core figure of ANTS, renowned for his dynamic house and techno sets. Joining him will be Archie Hamilton, a leading figure in the tech house scene, known for his versatile mixes and vibrant label output. Chelina Manuhutu, with her Ibiza-inspired house grooves, Joey Daniel with his minimal yet captivating productions, and the breakout star Mau P, famous for his hit ‘Drugs From Amsterdam’, will also grace the stage. The lineup is rounded out by Easttown, a rising Dutch DJ known for his deep and groovy style.

Hemkade 48, an old factory hall with an industrial vibe, will provide the perfect backdrop for this event. The venue is equipped with top-notch sound and lighting systems, ensuring every beat and drop is felt by the audience. The ANTS showcase promises to deliver a night of unforgettable music and atmosphere, drawing a passionate crowd of electronic music enthusiasts.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic event at ADE. Tickets are available now at unitedants.com. Get ready to experience the best in underground house and techno with ANTS at Hemkade 48.