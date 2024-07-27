Introducing Katseye: The New Global K-POP Girl Group

Katseye, the first mixed global girl group with members from South Korea, America, Europe, and the Philippines, has officially made their debut! Known for their K-POP-inspired music, Katseye first captured attention with their viral hit “Debut.” Now, they are back with their new single titled “Touch,” produced by Blake Slatkin, Cashmere Cat, Omer Fedi, and Taka Perry.

This international group consists of six members, each bringing a unique flair to the ensemble. Fans will get an inside look into their journey and artistic ambitions through the upcoming Netflix documentary, “Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE,” set to premiere on August 21st.

Later this summer, Katseye will release their first EP, featuring a total of five tracks, including their singles “Debut” and “Touch.”