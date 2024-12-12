ROSÉ Shines in Electrifying Solo Fallon Debut

ROSÉ made a stunning live solo debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing “APT.” and “Toxic Till the End” from her new album, Rosie. Backed by a six-piece band, she transformed the iconic late-night stage into her own concert venue.

Kicking off with a medley of “APT.” and “Toxic Till the End,” ROSÉ brought her signature flair to the show, lounging casually on Fallon’s desk as she sang. Dressed in a sleek black crop top, pleated gray skirt, and bold suspenders, she captivated the audience, blending her unique style with unforgettable music.

This marked her first in-person performance on Fallon’s stage, following previous BLACKPINK and pre-taped solo appearances. Fans were on their feet as she belted the catchy chorus of “APT.” before seamlessly transitioning to the moody vibes of “Toxic Till the End,” all while confetti rained down in celebration.

Her solo album Rosie has been a massive success, with the Bruno Mars-assisted single “APT.” spending six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and reaching No. 8 on the Hot 100. ROSÉ also recently dropped the music video for “Toxic Till the End,” co-starring Evan Mock and directed by Ramez Silyan.

Reflecting on the journey, ROSÉ shared her heartfelt connection to the album: “I poured my blood and tears into this project. It’s a little journal of mine, and I hope you all feel closer to me through it.” With her Fallon debut, she’s proving why she’s a rising solo force to be reckoned with.