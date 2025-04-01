back to top
Greek Edition

Drake’s “Nokia” Music Video Is a High-Energy Ode to Retro Vibes and Party Life

The IMAX-filmed visual brings nostalgic aesthetics, Carnival energy, and star-studded cameos.

By Echo Langford
In
Hip-Hop

Drake knows exactly how to turn nostalgia into a spectacle, and his latest release, the “Nokia” music video, is proof. Taken from his joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, the IMAX-filmed, Theo Skudra-directed visual is a masterclass in old-school aesthetics and modern-day opulence.

In pure Drizzy fashion, the video is a whirlwind of lavish parties, high-energy dance scenes, and a hefty dose of retro tech. The Toronto rapper orchestrates the madness through a vintage Nokia flip phone, an ironic nod to early-2000s hip-hop culture. From packed Carnival-themed celebrations to intimate club scenes, every frame oozes style and charisma.

Drake makes a bold fashion statement, rocking a custom basketball jersey and a Valley Football jacket emblazoned with “Hotmoms.com,” proving once again that his sense of humor is just as sharp as his lyrical prowess. The star power doesn’t stop there—NBA sensation Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder makes a striking cameo, draped in a studded Vaffanculo jacket while flexing his new signature Converse sneakers.

Chrome Hearts makes its presence known, too, with Drake sporting a cross-emblazoned leather hoodie, cementing his long-standing love for the luxury streetwear brand. Despite past controversies, the rapper seems to be in a celebratory mood, having just wrapped up his Australian tour and preparing for three headlining nights at London’s Wireless Festival this summer.

With a hypnotic beat, infectious energy, and a dose of Toronto flavor, “Nokia” isn’t just a music video—it’s a full-fledged experience. Watch it now and see why Drake continues to dominate the game.

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

