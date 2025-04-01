Miley Cyrus Drops Explosive New Single ‘Something Beautiful’

Miley Cyrus has officially released her explosive new single, Something Beautiful, the title track from her forthcoming album. The song, which opens with a slow R&B vibe before building into an electrifying rock-heavy chorus, showcases Cyrus’ dynamic vocal range and evolving artistry.

The accompanying music video, co-directed by Cyrus alongside Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter, brings the song’s energy to life. The visuals feature Cyrus draped in a voluminous black coat as she enters a dimly lit room. As the music swells, she sheds the coat to reveal a striking black cut-out dress, designed by Casey Cadwallader for the House of Mugler. As she performs with a live band, lights crash, sparks fly, and a windstorm erupts, elevating the intensity of the song’s chorus.

Sharing insight into the visuals, Cyrus’ team posted on her official X (formerly Twitter) account: “Miley’s second song and video release, ‘Something Beautiful,’ explores her deep connection to fashion, showcasing an original custom design by Casey Cadwallader for the House of Mugler. This era marks another bold artistic evolution for Miley, blending music and film into an immersive experience.”

This latest release follows Prelude, another dramatic and ominous track that debuted earlier (March 31), further setting the tone for what fans can expect from Something Beautiful, the album.

Stay tuned for more updates on Miley Cyrus’ highly anticipated album release!