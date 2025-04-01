The Beatles Biopic Saga: Sam Mendes Reveals the Fab Four Cast & Groundbreaking Release Plan

The much-anticipated Beatles biopic saga has finally found its Fab Four. Director Sam Mendes took the stage at Sony’s CinemaCon presentation to unveil the cast for The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, an unprecedented multi-film project that will dive deep into the iconic band’s legacy.

Leading the charge are Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. This casting confirmation ends months of speculation, with each actor bringing their own dynamic energy to the legendary roles.

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes.



Harris Dickinson (John Lennon)

Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney)

Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr)

Joseph Quinn (George Harrison)



In theatres April 2028. #TheBeatlesFourFilmCinematicEvent pic.twitter.com/mREL0nPcfC — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 1, 2025

- Advertisement -

In a groundbreaking move, Mendes revealed that all four films will debut in April 2028—not simultaneously, but as part of what Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman calls the first-ever “bingeable moment in cinema.” Each film will be told from a different band member’s perspective, creating a layered, immersive storytelling experience never before attempted in music biopics.

The decision to split the project into four separate films stems from years of planning. Mendes initially considered a mini-series but ultimately felt the Beatles’ journey was too vast for a single film. This marks the first time a movie has been granted full access to The Beatles’ legendary discography, ensuring that the soundtrack will be as authentic as the story itself.

The project has been surrounded by rumors, including early reports that Quinn would portray George Harrison and that Paul Mescal had been tapped to play McCartney. Ringo Starr even hinted at Keoghan’s casting as the legendary drummer. Originally, actor Charlie Rowe was linked to the role of Harrison, but it now appears he may not be involved.

Filming is expected to take over a year, but Mendes remains confident that the ambitious April 2028 release will stay on track. With an all-star cast, an innovative narrative structure, and access to The Beatles’ timeless music, this cinematic event is poised to be one of the most exciting film projects of the decade. Stay tuned as more details unfold!