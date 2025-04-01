Judge Dismisses Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy as Jane Doe Drops Case

A New York judge has dismissed one of the multiple sexual assault lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs after the plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, chose not to proceed with the case under her real name.

Originally filed in October 2024 by attorney Tony Buzbee, the lawsuit alleged that Combs attempted to assault Doe at a New York City party in 1995 and struck her when she resisted. In January, Buzbee filed a motion for Doe to remain anonymous, but the court denied the request, citing a lack of concrete evidence to justify anonymity. After the judge ordered her to refile the complaint under her legal name by March 20, she ultimately decided not to move forward.

Buzbee acknowledged the difficulty of such cases, stating that many plaintiffs fear media scrutiny and potential threats. “These cases are re-traumatizing, and many victims hesitate to expose themselves to public attention. This woman made the decision not to proceed, and we must respect that,” he said.

Combs’ legal team responded to the ruling by asserting that more lawsuits will likely face the same fate. “This is now the second case brought against Mr. Combs by these attorneys that has been dismissed in its entirety. The pattern is clear—cases without merit will not hold up in court,” they stated.

The dismissal follows another recent ruling requiring additional Jane and John Doe plaintiffs in separate lawsuits against Combs to reveal their identities by April 10 if they wish to continue their cases.

Despite this legal victory, Combs remains embroiled in ongoing legal troubles. He is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn on federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. Last week, a judge dismissed five charges in a separate $30 million sexual assault lawsuit against him but allowed several other charges to proceed. As the legal battles continue, all eyes remain on how Combs’ defense will unfold in the coming months.