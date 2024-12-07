Rosé Breaks Records with “Toxic Till the End” Music Video

Rosé, the standout vocalist of BLACKPINK, has shattered records once again with the release of her highly anticipated solo debut album, rosie, and the music video for its lead single, “Toxic Till the End”. The album dropped on December 6, and fans were treated to the visually stunning video shortly after, igniting waves of excitement across social media.

Co-starring Gossip Girl actor Evan Mock, the “Toxic Till the End” music video takes a cinematic approach inspired by the beloved TV series Gilmore Girls. It portrays a bittersweet love story between two characters who are fully aware of the toxicity of their relationship but are drawn to each other nonetheless.

In a pre-release interview, Rosé opened up about the song’s deeply personal origins. “I think this was something I carried with me for a few years,” she shared. “I didn’t believe I deserved it, but it lingered. I’m honestly shocked that today I can wake up and say, ‘I don’t talk about it anymore.’”

The video’s rich storytelling and emotional depth, combined with Rosé’s hauntingly beautiful vocals, have struck a chord with fans worldwide. Within hours of its release, “Toxic Till the End” racked up millions of views, setting a new milestone for Rosé’s solo career.

Rosé’s solo debut album, rosie, reflects her personal and artistic growth, offering fans a glimpse into her journey as an artist and individual. The album, accompanied by this record-breaking single, cements Rosé’s status as a solo powerhouse in the global music scene.