back to top
Greek Edition

Rosé Breaks Records with “Toxic Till the End” Music Video

Rosé of BLACKPINK captivates fans with her solo debut album rosie and cinematic music video for Toxic Till the End.

By Hit Channel
In
K-Pop

Rosé, the standout vocalist of BLACKPINK, has shattered records once again with the release of her highly anticipated solo debut album, rosie, and the music video for its lead single, “Toxic Till the End”. The album dropped on December 6, and fans were treated to the visually stunning video shortly after, igniting waves of excitement across social media.

Co-starring Gossip Girl actor Evan Mock, the “Toxic Till the End” music video takes a cinematic approach inspired by the beloved TV series Gilmore Girls. It portrays a bittersweet love story between two characters who are fully aware of the toxicity of their relationship but are drawn to each other nonetheless.

In a pre-release interview, Rosé opened up about the song’s deeply personal origins. “I think this was something I carried with me for a few years,” she shared. “I didn’t believe I deserved it, but it lingered. I’m honestly shocked that today I can wake up and say, ‘I don’t talk about it anymore.’”

- Advertisement -

The video’s rich storytelling and emotional depth, combined with Rosé’s hauntingly beautiful vocals, have struck a chord with fans worldwide. Within hours of its release, “Toxic Till the End” racked up millions of views, setting a new milestone for Rosé’s solo career.

Rosé’s solo debut album, rosie, reflects her personal and artistic growth, offering fans a glimpse into her journey as an artist and individual. The album, accompanied by this record-breaking single, cements Rosé’s status as a solo powerhouse in the global music scene.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Saturday, December 7, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved