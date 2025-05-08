Katseye Unveils New Club Anthem ‘Gnarly’ and Expands Their Global K-Pop Reach

Katseye, the groundbreaking global K-pop group, is back with a fiery new track, “Gnarly,” proving they’re a force to be reckoned with in the ever-evolving K-pop scene. With members from South Korea, America, Europe, and the Philippines, Katseye made waves with their debut single “Debut,” followed by the chart-topping hit “Touch.” But their latest release is set to take their sound—and fanbase—higher than ever.

“Gnarly” is a hard-hitting club anthem that blends bold energy with undeniable attitude, showcasing the group’s unique musical style. The song is already dominating digital platforms, accumulating streams and catching the attention of listeners worldwide.

In a recent statement, Katseye explained the essence behind the track: “We want people to feel the vibes, to really connect with our music. ‘Gnarly’ feels true to us—it’s bold, it’s fun, and it shows a different side of what we’re about. It feels good to share more of that as we grow alongside the EYEKONS,” referring to their dedicated fanbase.

- Advertisement -

As a mixed international group, Katseye is redefining the K-pop genre by blending influences from different cultures and musical backgrounds. With each release, they continue to captivate audiences and prove that their unique approach to music and performance is more than just a trend—it’s a movement.

With “Gnarly,” Katseye takes their place as one of the most exciting acts to watch in 2025. As their global presence grows, it’s clear they’re here to stay, and the EYEKONS are along for the ride.