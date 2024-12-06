ROSÉ Debuts Solo Album Rosie Featuring Bruno Mars

ROSÉ Releases Solo Studio Album Rosie: A Journey Through Heartbreak and Growth

ROSÉ, a member of the global sensation BLACKPINK, has officially stepped into the spotlight with her debut solo album, Rosie. Clocking in at 12 tracks and just under 40 minutes, the album highlights ROSÉ’s personal and artistic evolution, with lyrics that dive deep into heartbreak, toxic exes, and the emotional weight of fame.

The record features a standout collaboration with Bruno Mars on the viral hit “APT.” and includes the previously released single, “Number One Girl.” Produced by industry heavyweights such as Carter Lang (SZA’s Ctrl and SOS), Ojivolta (known for their work with Kanye West), and GRAMMY-winner Greg Kurstin, Rosie allows ROSÉ to explore musical realms far removed from BLACKPINK’s energetic electro-pop sound.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, ROSÉ described the album as a therapeutic experience:

“Without this album, I think I would’ve carried a lot of the past version of myself through till today. It was like a therapy session. So I’ve bottled it up into this thing called ‘Rosie.’”

Tracks like “Two Years” detail the lingering pain of lost love, while songs like “Call It the End” grapple with missed opportunities in relationships. The Bruno Mars duet “APT.” adds a dynamic, catchy touch to an album filled with both stripped-down ballads and moments of vibrant energy.

While Rosie offers a deeply personal, coffeehouse-inspired sound, some fans may miss the upbeat anthems ROSÉ delivers with BLACKPINK. However, the album’s intimate exploration of life’s emotional complexities offers a fresh, relatable perspective that solidifies ROSÉ’s solo identity.

Stream Rosie now on Spotify and Apple Music to experience ROSÉ’s heartfelt journey.