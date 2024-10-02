BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ Announces Debut Solo Album ‘Rosie’ Set for December 2024 Release

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has officially announced her long-awaited debut solo studio album, Rosie, which is set to be released on December 6, 2024. The K-pop star shared the news with her fans via social media, expressing her excitement and the personal journey behind the album. “I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine,” Rosé wrote in her announcement.

The album title Rosie holds special meaning for the singer, as it’s the name her close friends and family use for her. “With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me,” she explained. Rosé reflected on the album’s creation process, which began after BLACKPINK concluded their 2023 Born Pink World Tour. Spending over a year in and out of the studio in Los Angeles, she collaborated with songwriters and producers to craft what she calls her “most personal and candid project yet.”

Rosie will feature 12 tracks, and Rosé not only co-produced the album but also co-wrote the songs. The album promises to offer fans a deeper glimpse into her life and emotions. In addition to her solo project, Rosé has been busy with brand partnerships and appearances, including collaborations with Tiffany & Co., Puma, and attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Rosé isn’t the only BLACKPINK member making headlines for new music. Bandmate Lisa has also been busy, releasing new tracks in recent weeks. Her collaboration with Rosalía, titled “New Woman,” has already garnered attention, and she recently debuted a new song, “Moonlit Floor,” during the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. The track is set to officially release on October 3, 2024, adding to the excitement surrounding BLACKPINK’s individual projects.

As BLACKPINK continues to dominate the global music scene, both Rosé and Lisa’s solo ventures demonstrate their versatility and creative evolution as artists. Fans can expect even more exciting releases as the group members explore new musical directions, all while staying connected to their roots in K-pop.

Rosé’s upcoming solo album Rosie is one of the most anticipated releases in the K-pop world, and with its December 6 launch, BLINKs can look forward to a full-length album that reflects her personal journey, emotional depth, and growth as an artist. With her signature vocals and heartfelt storytelling, Rosie is set to make a powerful impact on the music industry and deepen the connection between Rosé and her global fanbase.

Stay tuned for the release of Rosie and the continued solo work from BLACKPINK’s talented members as they break new ground in the music industry.