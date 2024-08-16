Lisa of BLACKPINK Teams Up with Rosalía for Empowering New Single ‘New Woman’

Lisa, a prominent member of the global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, has released her latest solo single, “New Woman,” featuring the dynamic Spanish artist Rosalía. The song, a powerful blend of pop and sultry vibes, marks a significant milestone in Lisa’s burgeoning solo career. Accompanied by a visually striking, early-2000s-inspired music video, “New Woman” is already making waves in the music world.

The track was co-produced by pop production legend Max Martin and hitmaker Ilya, known for their work with some of the biggest names in the industry. The song’s catchy hook and bilingual lyrics showcase Lisa’s versatility as an artist, while Rosalía’s smooth, slowed-down verse adds a layer of depth and sensuality. Tove Lo, another major pop figure, contributes background vocals and co-writing to the track, further elevating its appeal.

The music video, directed by the acclaimed Dave Meyers, features a nostalgic Y2K aesthetic, complete with a flip phone, a bulky photocopier, and other early-aughts visual elements. Known for his work with top artists like Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Billie Eilish, Meyers captures Lisa’s stunning visuals and bold choreography in a series of sleek, retro-inspired scenes that perfectly complement the song’s themes of empowerment and independence.

“New Woman” follows the release of Lisa’s June single “Rockstar,” her first under the new partnership between her management company, LLOUD Co., and RCA Records. The track, which debuted at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100, showcased Lisa’s growth as a solo artist, cementing her status as a formidable force in the global music industry.

Rosalía, who has been riding high since the release of her 2022 album Motomami, brings her unique style to the collaboration. In addition to her work with Lisa, Rosalía has kept herself busy with various projects, including her one-off singles like “Despechá” and “LLYLM,” and a collaborative EP with Rauw Alejandro. She also recently teamed up with the iconic Björk for the song “Oral,” with proceeds supporting environmental efforts in Iceland.

With “New Woman,” Lisa and Rosalía deliver a track that is both a celebration of female empowerment and a testament to their global influence. The single not only highlights their individual talents but also their ability to create something truly special when they come together. As Lisa continues to carve out her path as a solo artist, “New Woman” is a powerful reminder of her potential and the exciting future ahead.