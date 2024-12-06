Bad Bunny Drops New Single “El Clúb” with AI-Driven Music Video

Bad Bunny has dropped his second solo single of the year, “El Clúb,” delivering a fresh mix of musical styles alongside a striking, AI-enhanced music video. Directed by Stillz, the visuals begin with Bunny donning a luxurious fur coat, stepping into an elevator that whisks him away to “El Clúb,” a lively, neon-drenched party filled with beautiful women. The storyline shifts as Bunny returns home, and a montage of AI-generated imagery and nostalgic memories plays, echoing the song’s themes of longing and introspection.

The track blends synth beats with plena, a Puerto Rican genre rooted in Afro-Indigenous traditions, showcasing Bad Bunny’s ability to explore new sonic territory. Produced by MAG, La Paciencia, and Saox, the lyrics reflect on simpler times and old memories, as Bunny sings, “What could my ex be doing? Haven’t seen her around for a while… While I’m here drunk, wondering.”

“El Clúb” follows Bunny’s earlier single “Una Velita,” which carried a political message for Puerto Rico on the anniversary of Hurricane Maria. This year, he’s also been nominated for a Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album (Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana) and won a Latin Grammy for Best Reggaeton Performance (Perro Negro).

- Advertisement -

Watch the colorful, immersive video for “El Clúb” now and experience Bad Bunny’s evolving artistry.