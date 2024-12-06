Sky Ferreira Releases “Leash” for A24’s Babygirl Soundtrackz

Sky Ferreira Returns with New Song “Leash” for A24’s Erotic Thriller Babygirl

Sky Ferreira has unveiled her first new music since 2022 with the release of “Leash,” a track written for A24’s highly anticipated film Babygirl. Starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, Babygirl delves into themes of power, vulnerability, and self-destruction. Ferreira’s song, co-written with Jorge Elbrecht, captures the emotional core of the movie with lyrics addressing shame, perseverance, and personal growth.

Ferreira’s relationship with Capitol Records was long fraught, delaying the release of her sophomore album, Masochism, for years. Dropped by the label in 2023, Ferreira is now self-releasing music and promises more to come. “Leash” marks her first independent release, coinciding with her announcement that Masochism is officially “set for launch.”

Speaking about her connection to Babygirl, Ferreira shared, “The character is self-destructive and destructive with others, but she goes through this experience to grow. I related to that, even though my circumstances are different.”

With Babygirl premiering to acclaim and Ferreira stepping into a new chapter of her music career, “Leash” is a promising glimpse of her artistic evolution. Babygirl hits theaters on Christmas Day, and Leash is available to stream now.