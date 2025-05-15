Chris Brown Arrested in the U.K. Over 2023 Nightclub Assault Allegation

Chris Brown Arrested in the U.K. Over 2023 London Nightclub Assault Allegation

Chris Brown has been arrested in Manchester, England, in connection with a violent incident at a London nightclub in February 2023. The arrest, confirmed by the London Metropolitan Police, occurred in the early hours of May 15 at the Lowry Hotel in Salford, shortly after the R&B star landed in the U.K. ahead of his upcoming tour dates.

The 36-year-old singer is being held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following a nightclub altercation that allegedly left music producer Amadou “Abe” Diaw with severe physical injuries. According to police, the incident took place on February 19, 2023, at Tape nightclub in Hanover Square, where Brown reportedly struck Diaw with a tequila bottle and kicked him repeatedly. A $16 million civil lawsuit was filed by Diaw in October 2023, citing both physical and emotional trauma from the encounter.

Brown has yet to release a statement through his representatives.

The arrest casts uncertainty over the European leg of Brown’s “Breezy Bowl XX Tour,” set to begin on June 8 in Amsterdam. The U.K. leg, which includes more than 10 shows, could be affected depending on the legal proceedings and potential travel restrictions.

Brown’s history of legal troubles is extensive, ranging from the infamous 2009 felony assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna to numerous altercations and allegations spanning the past decade. This latest arrest revives public scrutiny and raises questions about accountability and continued industry support.

As the investigation unfolds, fans and critics alike await clarity on the implications this may have for both Brown’s legal standing and touring plans.