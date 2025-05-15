back to top
Greek Edition

Laufey Announces New Album A Matter of Time, Out August 22

Laufey returns with A Matter of Time—a 14-track album embracing imperfection, emotion, and orchestral depth. Hear the lead single “Tough Luck” now.

By Echo Langford
In
Pop

Laufey Unveils Bold New Chapter with ‘A Matter of Time,’ Out This August

Laufey, the Icelandic-Chinese genre-blending star known for her dreamy fusion of classical, jazz, and contemporary pop, is returning with her highly anticipated third album, A Matter of Time, set for release on August 22 via Vingolf Recordings/AWAL.

Following the critical success of her 2023 project Bewitched, the upcoming LP marks a notable shift in tone and vulnerability. Produced by Aaron Dessner (The National, Taylor Swift) and Spencer Stewart, A Matter of Time showcases Laufey’s evolution not just as a composer and performer, but as a storyteller unafraid to expose her rawer emotional layers.

- Advertisement -

The album’s lead single, “Tough Luck”, introduces listeners to a more fiery and unfiltered Laufey. “It’s a fiery song about love gone wrong,” she shares, describing the track as an unveiling of an angrier, more flawed side of herself. The single’s lyric video—already garnering buzz—teases a deeper, more introspective chapter in Laufey’s artistic journey.

“In the past, people have expected a pretty façade—girly clothes, whimsical tales, and romance,” Laufey explains. “This time, I’m embracing imperfection and looking in the mirror without flinching.”

Comprising 14 tracks, A Matter of Time is a sonic diary that bridges Laufey’s jazz and classical influences with a personal edge. As she prepares to embark on a new tour alongside various orchestras, fans can expect to hear the lush, genre-defying arrangements that have cemented Laufey as one of this generation’s most compelling voices.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, May 15, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved