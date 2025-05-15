Laufey Announces New Album A Matter of Time, Out August 22

Laufey Unveils Bold New Chapter with ‘A Matter of Time,’ Out This August

Laufey, the Icelandic-Chinese genre-blending star known for her dreamy fusion of classical, jazz, and contemporary pop, is returning with her highly anticipated third album, A Matter of Time, set for release on August 22 via Vingolf Recordings/AWAL.

Following the critical success of her 2023 project Bewitched, the upcoming LP marks a notable shift in tone and vulnerability. Produced by Aaron Dessner (The National, Taylor Swift) and Spencer Stewart, A Matter of Time showcases Laufey’s evolution not just as a composer and performer, but as a storyteller unafraid to expose her rawer emotional layers.

The album’s lead single, “Tough Luck”, introduces listeners to a more fiery and unfiltered Laufey. “It’s a fiery song about love gone wrong,” she shares, describing the track as an unveiling of an angrier, more flawed side of herself. The single’s lyric video—already garnering buzz—teases a deeper, more introspective chapter in Laufey’s artistic journey.

“In the past, people have expected a pretty façade—girly clothes, whimsical tales, and romance,” Laufey explains. “This time, I’m embracing imperfection and looking in the mirror without flinching.”

Comprising 14 tracks, A Matter of Time is a sonic diary that bridges Laufey’s jazz and classical influences with a personal edge. As she prepares to embark on a new tour alongside various orchestras, fans can expect to hear the lush, genre-defying arrangements that have cemented Laufey as one of this generation’s most compelling voices.