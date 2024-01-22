Greek Edition

Roger Waters: “Genocide is always a mistake”

"The one against the Palestinians is no less atrocious than what has been done to Native Americans." The man behind 'The Wall' revisits the situation in Gaza, releasing a new video in which he revisits a letter written to Howard Stern in 2015.

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Roger Waters

After posting a demo a few weeks ago of a new piece titled “Under The Rubble” with a keffiyeh draped on the computer screen he was working on, Roger Waters returns with a video posted on his X account, accompanied by the caption: “Genocide is always a mistake.”

Waters echoes the words of a letter he wrote in 2015 to Howard Stern: “It was his response to my letter to Bon Jovi, who was supposed to perform in Tel Aviv.” He continues: “I would like to clarify some points you raised: you repeatedly say that I have something against Jews and accuse me of antisemitism. That’s not true: I have nothing against them or their religion any more than I might have against Hindus or Muslims, the Pope or the Dalai Lama, or any other religion or ethnic group. I am not a bigot; I do not judge people or governments based on their religion or ethnic background.”

- Advertisement -

Then, Waters goes on, still reading from the letter to Stern: “You ask me to enlighten you,” and he goes into a lengthy discussion about the history of Israel and Palestine, starting from 1947-48. The conclusion, of course, refers to the current situation in Gaza: “Everyone can make mistakes, but human rights are important, human beings are important: the disturbing genocide of the Palestinians is no less atrocious than that of the Native Americans. Genocide is always a mistake.”

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music newsFollow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlistsFollow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Monday, January 22, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved