Roger Waters Releases New Song ‘Under The Rubble’ with Symbolic Imagery

Roger Waters, the outspoken critic of Israel and prominent face of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement, has recently shared a video offering a glimpse into the creation of his latest musical endeavor, titled ‘Under The Rubble.’ The footage captures Waters at his computer, immersed in the creative process, with a keffiyeh, a Palestinian symbol, draped on the screen.

The demo for ‘Under The Rubble’ was recorded at precisely 11:53 on Thursday, December 28, and the artist wasted no time in sharing it with the world the following day.

“Papa, I want to go home now,

papa please take me home,

mama please tell me I’m dreaming,

and ill wake up somewhere and I won’t be alone,

mama its dark here,

dad has stopped breathing,

mama

mama”.

Interestingly, it appears that another version of Waters’ demo is saved on his desktop under the name “It’s Dark Here Mama.” The significance of this alternative version remains unknown, leaving fans intrigued and speculating about potential variations in the works.

Waters’ activism and criticism of Israel have been longstanding, dating back to 2006 when he visited the separation wall on the border with the West Bank. During a live performance in Neve Shalom, he described the wall as a frightening construction, patrolled by young Israeli soldiers who, according to Waters, threatened him—an innocent visitor from another world—with disdainful aggression. His call for an end to the Palestinian “apartheid” has been a recurring theme in his activism. Stay tuned for more updates as the story unfolds.