Peggy Gou Unveils Mesmerizing Music Video for New Single “Lobster Telephone”

Peggy Gou released the music video for her recent single “Lobster Telephone“!

More than a month after releasing her latest single “Lobster Telephone,” the popular DJ and music producer who has captivated the global EDM audience has unveiled its music video. Directed by Alice Kunisue, Gou joins a group of men and they don’t stop dancing to the rhythm of the song.

“Lobster Telephone” is characterized by the serene, technicolor house music style for which Gou is internationally known, reminiscent of her previous releases that have defined her career, such as “Starry Night” and “It Makes You Forget (Itgehane).” The song, Gou’s personal favorite from the album, is named after Salvador Dalí’s sculpture and features her reciting a series of surreal lyrics in Korean, eventually admitting, “I know you don’t understand this / But it doesn’t matter / It’s all the same / We’re all the same.”

“I Hear You” one of the most anticipated debut albums of recent years has be released on June 7, 2024, through XL Recordings. The album contains 10 songs and represents the culmination of the work Peggy Gou has done in recent years, earning her immense respect as both an underground icon and a global figure. She remains steadfast in her unwavering vision to become one of the most sought-after electronic music artists and DJs in the world. Having already released three singles, the global hit of 2023 “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” her collaboration with Lenny Kravitz “I Believe in Love Again,” and “1+1=11” with a video directed by Olafur Eliasson, Gou with this album steps into the next level of her artistry and boldly asserts her voice through the multifaceted world of ’90s house music.

Speaking about “I Hear You,” Peggy Gou says, “I Hear You is more than just my debut album. It embodies countless hours of dedication to my journey to create something timeless and stands as a testament to the power of listening, listening to oneself but also listening to each other.“