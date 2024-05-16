Peggy Gou Drops New Single “Lobster Telephone”

Peggy Gou has been building anticipation for her debut full-length album, I Hear You, which is set to be released on June 7 via XL. Last month, she teased fans with the track “1+1=11” and an accompanying music video directed by the renowned Olafur Eliasson. This followed her notable collaboration with Lenny Kravitz on the song “I Believe In Love Again,” which blends house and R&B with a nostalgic ‘90s groove.

Today, Gou shares another new track from the album, “Lobster Telephone.” The title is inspired by Salvador Dalí’s 1936 sculpture, featuring a lobster atop a rotary phone. In this vibrant song, Gou sings in Korean: “I know you don’t understand this / But it doesn’t matter / It’s all the same / We’re all the same.”

Describing her album, Gou said, “I Hear You embodies countless hours of dedication in my journey to create something timeless and is a testament to the power of listening, to ourselves and to each other.”

Stream Peggy Gou’s new single “Lobster Telephone” now and mark your calendars for the album release on June 7.