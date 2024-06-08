Peggy Gou Releases Debut Album “I Hear You,” Showcasing ’90s House Music Vibes

Peggy Gou, the South Korean DJ sensation, has released her highly anticipated debut album, I Hear You, eight years after her first single. With a reputation for crowd-pleasing anthems and major features, Gou is cementing her position as one of the hottest names in the electronic genre.

Peggy Gou’s rise to stardom includes being the first Korean woman to play at Berghain, headlining major Ibiza superclubs, and even launching her own clothing line, Peggy Goods. Last year, she released the hit track “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” a ’90s house-inspired song that topped charts in five countries and amassed nearly 500 million streams.

Released under XL Recordings, Gou’s debut album heavily draws on ’90s club music, blending retro sounds with modern electronic beats. I Hear You embodies Gou’s dedication to creating timeless music, with highlights like the single “Lobster Telephone,” the anthem “1+1=11,” and a collaboration with Lenny Kravitz titled “I Believe in Love Again.” The album also features the global hit “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” which topped Billboard’s US Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart.

Peggy Gou’s influence extends beyond music. She recently graced the cover of Billboard USA and has a busy year ahead with performances at Glastonbury’s Park Stage and her biggest headlining show at London’s Gunnersbury Park on August 17. Additionally, Gou will visit Asia for several music festivals, including We The Fest in Indonesia, Good Vibes Festival in Myanmar, and Fuji Rock Festival in Japan.

First making waves with her 2016 Art of War EP and the 2018 Once EP, which featured the hit “It Makes You Forget (Itgahane),” Gou’s 2019 Moment EP solidified her international presence with the viral track “Starry Night.” Now, with I Hear You, Peggy Gou continues to trailblaze in the realm of electronic music, captivating audiences worldwide.

Listen to the 10-track debut album I Hear You now!