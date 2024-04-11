Palaye Royale – Happy Together (from “Joker: Folie à Deux” OST)

Fresh off the heels of the official Joker: Folie À Deux trailer drop, Palaye Royale has surprised fans with a new cover song seemingly tied to the movie’s soundtrack.

With rumors swirling that the follow-up to the sensational 2019 Joker film would lean into the musical realm, especially with Lady Gaga taking on the role of Harley Quinn, anticipation has been high. Now, following the teaser glimpse into the film, Palaye Royale has unleashed their rendition of The Turtles’ 1967 hit, “Happy Together.” Accompanied by a video of the Folie À Deux trailer, the band shared their dark and heavy take on the classic tune, teasing, “Our cover of The Turtles – Happy Together. Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters October 04, 2024.”

Yet, details on the rest of the film’s musical offerings remain scarce. While Warner Bros. Pictures initially showcased a cover of Jackie DeShannon’s “What The World Needs Is Love” in the original trailer, it’s unclear if this new trailer hints at an alternate version or what exactly Palaye Royale’s role in the soundtrack will be. However, Variety’s report a few weeks ago hinted at Joker 2 boasting ‘at least 15 cover songs,’ creating a jukebox musical experience featuring ‘very well-known’ tracks. Could Palaye Royale’s rendition of “Happy Together” find its place elsewhere in the movie? Fans eagerly await further details.