Watch Lady Gaga & Joaquin Phoenix in First “Joker: Folie à Deux” Trailer

Introducing the most electrifying duo of madness and mayhem! Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are set to ignite the screen in “Joker: Folie à Deux“, slated for release on Oct. 4th.

The trailer, unveiled recently, plunges us into a whirlwind of intrigue and passion. Phoenix’s Joker, amidst haunting echoes of Gene Wilder’s “Pure Imagination“, encounters Gaga’s Harley Quinn within the chilling confines of prison walls. Their meeting, set to the backdrop of soul-stirring music, marks the genesis of an extraordinary journey.

“I’m nobody. I haven’t done anything with my life like you have,” confesses Gaga, as their bond begins to unfurl. From hand-in-hand escapes through bustling streets to mesmerizing dance sequences and electrifying stage performances, the trailer offers glimpses into their intoxicating world. Notably, we witness Gaga seamlessly donning the Joker’s iconic makeup, a visual testament to the symbiosis of their characters.

Meanwhile, the anticipation for “Joker: Folie à Deux” reaches fever pitch with the release of its debut trailer. Steve Coogan’s voiceover, coupled with the timeless melody of Hal David and Burt Bacharach’s “What The World Needs Now Is Love”, sets the stage for an unprecedented cinematic experience.

In a surprising turn, the sequel promises to serenade audiences as a jukebox musical, featuring a curated selection of over 15 iconic tunes. Guided by the haunting orchestrations of Oscar-winning composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, including the likes of Judy Garland’s “That’s Entertainment”, the film embarks on a genre-defying journey.

As promotional images tease their transformative portrayals, the trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the dynamic chemistry between Phoenix and Gaga. Brace yourselves for a spectacle like no other as the Joker and Harley Quinn redefine madness, love, and everything in between on the silver screen.