Oasis nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Liam Gallagher: ‘F*** it, it’s full of a**holes’

On Saturday, in an official statement from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the names of the candidates who could become part of the “history” contained in the museum in Cleveland, Ohio, were announced.

The list, which includes Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Ric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade, and A Tribe Called Quest, also includes, for the first time, Oasis. However, as Liam Gallagher promptly pointed out via social media, we shouldn’t expect that if the Manchester band were to be among the names actually entering the Hall this year, it would change anything about the “state of the art” of their duo.

Just to be clear, Gallagher tweeted:

Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2024

Expressions continued in the comments, where Gallagher writes that “The lad [his brother Noel] loves to hobnob with celebrities, so he’d probably show up to the ceremony. I, on the other hand, will be washing my hair and getting a pedicure and manicure.”

Continuing scrolling, one then comes across a comment, probably sarcastic or at least halfway, regarding another of the nominations on the list, that of Mariah Carey:

In response to a user’s comment, “You don’t need awards to be rock and roll, but Oasis deserves to be recognized for their impact and achievements,” Gallagher replied, “Never as much as Mariah, she’s huge.” Which has the taste of throwing shade, but quickly hiding the hand.