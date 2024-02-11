Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Unveiled

This is the time of year when the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces the list of nominees for the 2024 induction, and as always, the list sparks a lot of discussion.

Leading the class of 2024 nominees are first-timers Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Sade, Mariah Carey, and Ozzy Osbourne. Repeat nominees include A Tribe Called Quest, Eric B. & Rakim, and Mary J. Blige. See the full list of nominees below.

Musicians become eligible for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording. So, while there are 10 first-time nominees—Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, and Sade—each act has been eligible for induction in past years.

There are only five nominated acts who have been nominated in the past: A Tribe Called Quest (2022, 2023), Mary J. Blige (2021), Dave Matthews Band (2020), Jane’s Addiction (2017), and Eric B. & Rakim (2012). Ozzy Osbourne is also in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but as a member of Black Sabbath—not as a solo act.

Public voting has already begun, and the deadline is April 26th (you can also cast your vote here).

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees

A Tribe Called Quest

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Eric B. & Rakim

Foreigner

Jane’s Addiction

Kool & the Gang

Lenny Kravitz

Mariah Carey

Mary J. Blige

Oasis

Ozzy Osbourne

Peter Frampton

Sade

Sinéad O’Connor

The induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 will take place next fall in Cleveland. It’s worth noting that last year, Rage Against the Machine, George Michael, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, and Spinners were inducted.

The nominees from last year’s ballot who are not repeating in 2023 are: Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Soundgarden, Warren Zevon, and the White Stripes.