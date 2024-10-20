Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024: Iconic Inductions and Memorable Performances

The 39th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place last night at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, marking a triumphant return to its iconic venue. This year’s honorees included music legends from various genres, such as Cher, Mary J. Blige, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and the Dave Matthews Band.

The event was filled with captivating performances and heartfelt speeches. Dua Lipa and Cher kicked off the night with a powerful rendition of Believe, setting the tone for a memorable evening. Zendaya, paying tribute to Cher, thanked her for being a trailblazer for all generations. Cher later performed her hit If I Could Turn Back Time and delivered a touching acceptance speech dedicated to women everywhere.

Kool & The Gang reunited for the occasion, with Robert “Kool” Bell and James “JT” Taylor delivering an energetic medley of their greatest hits. Dionne Warwick, inducted for her timeless contributions to music, surprised the audience with a duet with Jennifer Hudson on I’ll Never Love This Way Again.

Other highlights included Tom Morello presenting MC5, honoring the punk pioneers’ influence, and Foreigner, celebrated with performances by Demi Lovato, Slash, and Kelly Clarkson. The night also featured a tribute to Jimmy Buffett, who passed away earlier this year, with heartfelt performances from Dave Matthews, Kenny Chesney, and James Taylor.

Ozzy Osbourne’s solo career was honored with a fiery performance from rock stars like Billy Idol and Jelly Roll, while Dave Matthews Band closed the night with a mix of their biggest hits and a Talking Heads cover.

Mary J. Blige delivered one of the most emotional speeches of the night, reminding the audience to embrace their journey and continue building their legacy. The night was a powerful celebration of music, unity, and the lasting impact of these iconic artists.

