Talking Heads Release Unreleased Live Version of “Uh-Oh, Love Comes to Town” from 1977 CBGB Show

Talking Heads have shared a previously unreleased live version of “Uh-Oh, Love Comes to Town,” recorded during their iconic 1977 performance at CBGB in New York. This rare live track is part of the upcoming Super Deluxe edition of their debut album 77, set for release on November 8.

Fans can now stream this never-before-heard performance, offering a glimpse into the band’s early punk rock energy. The full collection will feature a remastered version of 77, along with unreleased demos, outtakes, and a two-LP live album from their legendary CBGB show. The deluxe package also includes exclusive memorabilia like four 7-inch singles and an 80-page book with rare photos and liner notes from the band.

This release is part of a series of celebratory reissues from the band, following the 40th anniversary of Stop Making Sense.

