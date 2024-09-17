Talking Heads to Release Super Deluxe Reissue of Talking Heads: 77 with Unreleased Live Album and Rare Tracks

Talking Heads fans, get ready for a nostalgic treat! On November 8, Talking Heads: 77 will see a Super Deluxe Edition reissue, packed with rare and previously unheard gems. This iconic 1977 debut album, which defined the band’s sound, now returns in a grand 4xLP box set format. The reissue includes the remastered original album, 13 unreleased demos and outtakes, and a thrilling live set recorded at CBGB on October 10, 1977. For fans of the band and music historians alike, this live performance offers a glimpse into the raw energy and creativity that sparked Talking Heads’ ascent in New York’s punk scene.

One of the standout tracks on the rarities disc is a special acoustic version of the band’s signature song, “Psycho Killer,” featuring cellist and singer-songwriter Arthur Russell. Known for his eclectic music career, from his spacey album World of Echo to disco tracks under the moniker Dinosaur L, Russell’s collaboration adds a unique folk-rock twist to the familiar song. As frontman David Byrne shares, “I always saw ‘Psycho Killer’ as a more intimate folk rock thing, rather than the rock version that became popular.” Byrne’s fondness for this acoustic version, combined with the haunting presence of Russell’s cello, makes it a must-listen for any Talking Heads fan.

The Super Deluxe Edition also comes in an actual lidded box with four 7-inch singles and a beautifully curated 80-page hardcover book. This collector’s item features band photos, artwork, flyers, and liner notes by each band member, along with recording engineer Ed Stasium, offering a deep dive into the band’s early creative process.

Whether you’re discovering Talking Heads for the first time or a longtime fan, this reissue is a goldmine of previously hidden treasures and a true celebration of one of the most influential albums in music history.

TRACKLIST:

DISC 1:

01 “Uh-Oh, Love Comes To Town”

02 “New Feeling”

03 “Tentative Decisions”

04 “Happy Day”

05 “Who Is It?”

06 “No Compassion”

07 “The Book I Read”

08 “Don’t Worry About The Government”

09 “First Week/Last Week… Carefree”

10 “Psycho Killer”

11 “Pulled Up”

DISC 2:

01 “Sugar On My Tongue”

02 “I Want To Live”

03 “(Love Goes To) Building On Fire”

04 “I Wish You Wouldn’t Say That”

05 “Psycho Killer (Acoustic Version)”

06 “Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town (Alternate “Pop” Version)”

07 “New Feeling (Alternate “Pop” Version)”

08 “Pulled Up (Alternate “Pop” Version)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

09 “Stay Hungry (1977 Version)”

10 “First Week/Last Week… Carefree (Acoustic Version)”

11 “I Feel It In My Heart”

12 “Psycho Killer (Alternate Version)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

DISC 3 & 4:

01 “(Love Goes To) Building On Fire (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

02 “Don’t Worry About the Government (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

03 “Take Me To The River (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

04 “The Book I Read (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

05 “New Feeling (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

06 “A Clean Break (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

07 “No Compassion (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

08 “Thank You For Sending Me An Angel (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

09 “Who Is It? (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

10 “Pulled Up (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

11 “Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

12 “Psycho Killer (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

13 “Stay Hungry (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)