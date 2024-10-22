Paul Di’Anno, Former Iron Maiden Vocalist, Dies at 66

Paul Di’Anno, the original vocalist of the legendary heavy metal band Iron Maiden, has passed away at the age of 66. His family confirmed the sad news in an official statement. Di’Anno, whose real name was Paul Andrews, died at his home in Salisbury, Wiltshire, UK.

Di’Anno was the lead singer of Iron Maiden during their early days, contributing to their first two albums: Iron Maiden (1980) and Killers (1981). He was later replaced by Bruce Dickinson, the current frontman of the band.

In an official statement, Conquest Music expressed the family’s grief: “On behalf of the family, Conquest Music is saddened to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di’Anno. Paul passed away peacefully at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.”

- Advertisement -

After leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di’Anno continued his music career with several other projects, including bands like Battlezone and Killers, as well as pursuing a solo career. Despite facing severe health issues in recent years, Di’Anno never gave up performing, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the metal music world.