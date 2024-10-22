Shakira Announces New 2025 North American Dates for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Shakira has officially announced the updated North American dates for her highly anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, now set for 2025. Originally scheduled for 2024, the tour was postponed to accommodate a growing number of fans and upgraded production plans. With the rescheduling, several concert venues have been moved to larger stadiums, reflecting the massive demand for tickets.

The North American leg of the tour will begin on May 13, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Bank of America Stadium and will conclude on June 30, 2025, in San Francisco at Oracle Park. Other major stops include MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Fenway Park in Boston, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and more.

Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her first album in seven years, includes hit singles like “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” in collaboration with Bizarrap. The world tour will also feature performances across South America, including shows in Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Mexico.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Shakira’s powerful performances, and the rescheduled tour promises a larger-than-life experience with upgraded stages, production, and bigger arenas. Tickets for the 2025 dates will go on sale soon, so fans should keep an eye on official channels to secure their spot.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 North America Dates

Tue May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Thu May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Tue May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Sat May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Wed Jun 04 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 06 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Wed Jun 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Jun 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sun Jun 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Jun 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sun Jun 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Jun 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Sat Jun 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Mon Jun 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park