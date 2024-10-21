BANKS and Doechii Team Up for Anthemic Track “I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend”

BANKS and Doechii have joined forces for a bold and unexpected collaboration with the release of their new single, “I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend.” This fiery track marks BANKS’ first solo release since her 2022 album Serpentina and features the rising star Doechii, known for her clever wordplay and sharp delivery. Together, they create an unforgettable two-and-a-half-minute anthem that combines catchy hooks, dark synths, and fierce energy.

BANKS opens the track with sultry, tongue-in-cheek lyrics:

“I hate your ex-girlfriend / I don’t think that she’s appropriate / Someone help her little basic face / And tell her that she’s holdin’ onto nothin’.”

Doechii jumps in with her signature sharpness, adding lines like:

“Put a toe tag on her like a French tip / Wrap a bow around your coffin like it’s Christmas.”

The song’s edgy and seductive feel is complemented by a visually striking Charlie Denis-directed music video, which mirrors the track’s feminist undertones and presents a surreal, fashion-forward aesthetic. According to Denis, the goal was to make a video as bold as the song, with bizarre yet captivating fashion moments that heighten the song’s energy.

In a recent interview, BANKS shared the inspiration behind the song, recounting a personal story where an ex-girlfriend of her partner sent a provocative text. What started as a humorous studio moment evolved into the anthem that now fuels “I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend.” BANKS explained, “We were all cracking up at the absurdity, and what started off as us messing around turned into this anthem.”

In addition to her latest single, BANKS has also announced an acoustic re-release of her debut album, Goddess, to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Titled Goddess Unplugged, the album will drop on November 15th, accompanied by sold-out shows in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Melbourne.

“I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend” is available now on Spotify and Apple Music, marking the start of a thrilling new chapter in BANKS’ music journey while solidifying Doechii’s rise as a powerful voice in hip-hop.