Greek Edition

LISA Spreads Holiday Cheer With “Santa Baby” Remix of “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)”

BLACKPINK star LISA gives her latest hit a festive twist as she gears up for her debut solo album.

K-Pop

LISA is embracing the festive season with her brand-new holiday remix of “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me),” released on Monday, December 2. The BLACKPINK sensation puts a Christmas twist on her October hit, fantasizing about Santa Claus through updated lyrics.

In the “Santa Baby” remix, LISA sings, “Kiss me, under the Christmas twilight/ Kiss me, out on the moonlit floor,” reimagining Sixpence None the Richer’s iconic “Kiss Me”. The track concludes with a playful outro: “Santa Baby got me trippin’.”

This remix comes as fans eagerly anticipate the release of LISA’s debut solo album, Alter Ego, set to drop on February 28. The album will include five tracks, each inspired by distinct characters LISA embodies, symbolized by the five points on a star, an emblem central to the album’s promotional campaign.

2024 has already been a stellar year for LISA’s solo career, with a string of successful singles. She first made waves with “Rockstar,” followed by “New Woman” featuring Rosalía, and finally, “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me).”

With her holiday remix and a groundbreaking album on the horizon, LISA continues to showcase her artistry and versatility, giving fans even more reasons to celebrate this season.

Monday, December 2, 2024

