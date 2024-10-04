Lisa Reimagines a Nineties Classic with Her New Single “Moonlit Floor”

Blackpink’s Lisa is back with another solo release, and this time she’s putting her own spin on a beloved ’90s hit. “Moonlit Floor,” Lisa’s latest track, reinterprets Sixpence None the Richer’s 1997 classic “Kiss Me” with a modern, dance-pop flair. Instead of the original “milky twilight” scene, Lisa transports listeners to a “Parisian twilight” while keeping the essence of romantic nostalgia alive.

Co-written by Jessie Reyez and Ryan Williamson, “Moonlit Floor” retains the dreamlike charm of the original, but with a fresh twist. Lisa’s vocals glide over a catchy, ethereal beat as she sings about a “green-eyed French boy,” playing into ongoing rumors about her relationship with Frédéric Arnault, the CEO of Tag Heuer. Though neither Lisa nor Arnault has confirmed their romance, fans have been speculating about the duo’s connection.

The new single follows Lisa’s previous collaborations, including her track “New Woman” with Rosalía and her June hit “Rockstar,” which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200. In a string of milestones, Lisa also became the first solo act to win Best K-Pop at the MTV Video Music Awards twice, solidifying her position as a global pop sensation.

- Advertisement -

As Lisa continues to expand her solo career — from headlining performances at the 2024 Global Citizen festival to her acting debut in The White Lotus — fans are eager to see what’s next for the multi-talented artist. For now, “Moonlit Floor” invites listeners to a world of Parisian romance, dance-ready beats, and nostalgic melodies.