Joy Oladokun Releases “I Wished On The Moon” from ‘The New Look’ Soundtrack

Exciting news for music and television aficionados alike! Joy Oladokun has dropped a stunning rendition of “I Wished On The Moon,” featured in Jack Antonoff’s curated soundtrack for the new Apple TV+ series, ‘The New Look.’

The soundtrack, a contemporary twist on early to mid-twentieth-century classics, is a labor of love curated and produced by the acclaimed Jack Antonoff. Featuring covers by a stellar lineup including Bleachers, Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius, and more, it promises to be an immersive musical experience.

What’s more, ‘The New Look’ marks the inaugural release on Shadow Of The City, Antonoff’s brand new imprint at the renowned independent label, Dirty Hit.

- Advertisement -

For those unfamiliar, ‘The New Look’ is a gripping historical drama crafted by Todd A. Kessler. Set in the backdrop of World War II-era Paris, the series stars Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as the iconic ‘Christian Dior’ and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as the legendary ‘Coco Chanel.’ Inspired by true events, the show delves into the lives of these fashion luminaries and their contemporaries as they navigate the tumultuous period and shape modern fashion.

Since its global debut on February 14th, ‘The New Look’ has been captivating audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative and stellar performances. Joining Mendelsohn and Binoche are Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang, and Glenn Close, making it a true ensemble masterpiece.

So, if you’re ready for a mesmerizing blend of music and storytelling, be sure to tune in to ‘The New Look’ on Apple TV+ and immerse yourself in a world of fashion, history, and unforgettable tunes. And don’t forget to add Joy Oladokun’s rendition of “I Wished On The Moon” to your playlist—it’s sure to be a standout track!

The official soundtrack tracklist is:

Florence + The Machine – “White Cliffs Of Dover’

The 1975- “Now Is The Hour”

Lana Del Rey – “Blue Skies”

Perfume Genius – “What A Difference A Day Makes”

Nick Cave – “La Vie En Rose”

Beabadoobee – “It’s Only A Paper Moon”

Joy Oladokun – “I Wished On The Moon”

Bartees Strange – “You Always Hurt The One You Love”

Sam Dew – “I Cover The Waterfront”

Bleachers – “Almost Like Being In Love”