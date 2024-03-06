Beabadoobee releases ‘It’s Only A Paper Moon’ from ‘The New Look’

Step into a time machine with Beabadoobee‘s latest release, ‘It’s Only A Paper Moon,’ featured on Jack Antonoff’s enchanting soundtrack.

Crafted by the musical maestro himself, Antonoff’s official soundtrack is a captivating journey through the early to mid-twentieth century, reimagined by contemporary voices. From the infectious beats of Bleachers to the ethereal melodies of Florence + The Machine, and the haunting vocals of Lana Del Rey, this compilation promises to transport you to a bygone era while keeping your feet firmly planted in the present.

And marking its debut on the stage of Dirty Hit is ‘Shadow Of The City,’ Antonoff’s new imprint, which promises to be a haven for musical innovation and nostalgia alike. With Beabadoobee leading the charge, get ready to embark on a musical odyssey like no other.

Meanwhile, on the silver screen, Todd A. Kessler’s ‘The New Look’ emerges as a beacon of historical drama, starring luminaries Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche as the iconic Christian Dior and Coco Chanel. Set against the backdrop of World War II, this 10-episode saga delves deep into the lives of these legendary fashion pioneers, revealing the triumphs and tribulations that shaped modern couture.

Filmed exclusively in the heart of Paris, ‘The New Look’ offers a visual feast for the senses, with an ensemble cast that reads like a who’s who of Hollywood royalty. From Maisie Williams to John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer to Claes Bang, and the incomparable Glenn Close, each performance is a testament to the enduring power of storytelling.

So whether you’re swaying to the tunes of yesteryear or immersing yourself in the glamour of post-war Paris, these two cultural phenomena are sure to leave an indelible mark on your senses. Take a step back in time, or perhaps a leap forward into the unknown — the choice is yours.