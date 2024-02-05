Jack Antonoff Wins Producer Of The Year At 66th Annual Grammy Awards

Last night saw Jack Antonoff win Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles for an incredible third consecutive year, becoming only the second producer in history to win three years running.

In a hugely successful night for the talented songwriter and producer, Antonoff also picked up a Grammy Awards for his work on Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ in the Album Of The Year category, taking his total of Grammy Awards across his career to an impressive 10.

Jack Antonoff is the globally celebrated, ten-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer. Both with his band Bleachers and as a songwriter and producer, Antonoff, who, in 2021, was credited by the BBC for having “redefined pop music”, has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Diana Ross, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine, Kevin Abstract and many more.

- Advertisement -

‘Bleachers’, the band’s fourth studio album, is released Friday 8th March via Dirty Hit and features singles ‘Modern Girl’, ‘Alma Mater’ and ‘Tiny Moves’. You can pre-order ‘Bleachers’ now at https://bleachersmusic.com. Described as “anthemic, life affirming pop rock” by the New York Times, the band have built a huge, passionate following across their three studio albums to date, becoming renowned for their impressive live show and infectious camaraderie.

Antonoff has also curated and produced the official soundtrack for Adam Kessler’s forthcoming series ‘The New Look’ on Apple TV+. The immersive, contemporary soundtrack features covers of popular early to mid-twentieth century songs performed by artists including Bleachers, Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave and Perfume Genius. Due for release Wednesday 3rd April, it will be the first release on Shadow Of The City; Antonoff’s new imprint at acclaimed independent label Dirty Hit.