Grammy 2024, Taylor Swift (once again) makes history: the complete list of winners

It was the evening when Taylor Swift won her fourth Grammy for Album of the Year. Following those for Fearless, 1989, and Folklore, she took home the most coveted trophy for Midnights. She took the opportunity to announce her new album, Tortured Poets Department, stating, “a secret I’ve kept for the past two years.” It will be released on April 19th. Below is the cover posted by the singer.

The 66th Grammy Awards ceremony held tonight marked the triumph of women. In the Record of the Year category, Miley Cyrus emerged victorious with Flowers, the Song of the Year is What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish, and the Best New Artist is Victoria Monét. In addition to Midnights, Swift was also awarded in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, and Cyrus for Best Pop Solo Performance (Flowers, again).

Statuettes were also claimed by SZA (for three), Boygenius, Kylie Minogue, Laufey, Paramore led by Hayley Williams. To read about the victory of male artists, one needs to look into the metal category (Metallica) and electronic music (Skrillex).

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

Here is the complete list of winners (in bold) divided by categories.

Album of the Year

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

boygenius– The Record

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Taylor Swift – Midnights

SZA – SOS

Record of the Year

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Pop Solo Performance

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”

Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”

Best Pop Dance Recording

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”

Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – “One in a Million”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure

Laufey – Bewitched

Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive

Various Artists – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”

James Blake – “Loading”

Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”

Romy and Fred Again.. – “Strong”

Skrillex, Fred Again.., Flowdan – “Rumble”

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Song

The Rolling Stones – “Angry”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”

boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed – “Bad Man”

Ghost – “Phantom of the Opera”

Metallica – “72 Seasons”

Slipknot – “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox – “Jaded”

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays – “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”

boygenius – “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

boygenius – The Record

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”

Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Emily King – Special Occasion

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best R&B Song

Halle – “Angel”

Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

SZA – “Snooze”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface featuring Coco Jones – “Simple”

Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”

Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind and Fire, and Hazel Monét – “Hollywood”

PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – “Good Morning”

SZA – “Love Language”

Best Progressive R&B Album

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

SZA – SOS

Best Rap Album

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes and Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists and Engineers”

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought – “Love Letter”

Drake and 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists and Engineers”

Coi Leray – “Players”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – “Sittin’ On Top of the World”

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake and 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”

Lil Durk featuring J. Cole – “All My Life”

SZA – “Low”

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile

Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Cory Henry – Live at the Piano

Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings – “High Note”

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”

Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”

Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson – “Save Me”

Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Blind Boys of Alabama – “Heaven Help Us All”

Madison Cunningham – “Inventing the Wheel”

Rhiannon Giddens – “You Louisiana Man”

Allison Russell – “Eve Was Black”

Best Americana Performance

Blind Boys of Alabama – “Friendship”

Tyler Childers – “Help Me Make It Through the Night”

Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “King of Oklahoma”

Allison Russell – “The Returner”

Best American Roots Song

The War and Treaty – “Blank Page”

Billy Strings featuring Willie Nelson – “California Sober”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet”

Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”

Allison Russell, “The Returner”

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes

Allison Russell – The Returner

Best Bluegrass Album

Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

Willie Nelson – Bluegrass

Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – City of Gold

Best Traditional Blues Album

Eric Bibb – Ridin’

Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody

John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge

Bobby Rush – All My Love for You

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues

Ruthie Foster – Healing Time

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London

Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony

Bettye LaVette – LaVette!

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon

Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

Nickel Creek – Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

Paul Simon – Seven Psalms

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

Maluma – Don Juan

Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy – Data

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album (pari merito)

Cabra – Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico – Leche De Tigre

Juanes – Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores

Fito Paez – EADDA9223

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano

Lila Downs – La Sánchez

Flor de Toloache – Motherflower

Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma – Génesis

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45o Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Luis Figueroa – Voy a Ti

Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico

Omara Portuondo – VIDA

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – MIMY & TONY

Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – “Shadow Forces”

Burna Boy – “Alone”

Davido – “Feel”

Silvana Estrada – “Milagro y Desastre”

Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) – “Abundance in Millets”

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – “Pashto”

Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – “Todo Colores”

Best Global Music Album

Susana Baca – Epifanías

Bokanté – History

Burna Boy – I Told Them…

Davido – Timeless

Shakti – This Moment

Best African Music Performance

Asake and Olamide – “Amapiano”

Burna Boy – “City Boys”

Davido featuring Musa Keys – “Unavailable”

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Tyla – “Water”

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton – Born for Greatness

Beenie Man – Simma

Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Burning Spear – No Destroyer

Julian Marley and Antaeus – Colors of Royal

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – “Barbie World”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever John Williams – The Fabelmans

John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Best Comedy Album

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer

Chris Rock – Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love

Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep – Big Tree

William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s OK To Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones and the Six – Aurora

Various Artists – Barbie the Album

Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

“Weird Al” Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Music Video

The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream

How I’m Feeling Now

Kendrick Lamar: Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything (Little Richard)

Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur)