Enjoy Green Day’s New Single: ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’

Green Day has released a new single titled “Look Ma, No Brains!”

“Look Ma, No Brains!” is the second song released by the band after “The American Dream Is Killing Me” and serves as a preview of their upcoming album, “Saviors“, scheduled for release on January 19, 2024. The single marks a return to Green Day’s more playful and punk-rock side, as evident from the title. They posted on their social media profiles, “Do you have a brain? We definitely don’t.” “Look Ma, No Brains!” takes us back to the early days of Green Day, reminiscent of their third album, “Dookie,” which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2024.

The song starts with the lyrics: “I don’t know much about history because I never learned how to read / I dropped out of school, I’m a loser, sick, and I crap the bed.” It continues in the chorus: “I said, ‘Look, Mom, I’m brainless’ / I’m a wreck, but I don’t feel pain / I hang with the dumb and I’m always alone / because I’m special and I don’t need your help.”