Green Day’s Upcoming Album: ‘Saviors’

The new album by Green Day has a title and a release date. “Saviors” will be released on January 19, 2024. It is produced by Rob Cavallo and will be released in the same year that another classic by the band on which the producer worked, namely “Dookie,” will celebrate its thirtieth anniversary.

The first single from the album, which was already performed live in a Las Vegas club a few days ago, is “The American Dream Is Killing Me.” It is accompanied by a video filmed in Los Angeles by Brendan Walter and Ryan Baxley.

This is one of the last songs recorded for the album. Billie Joe Armstrong said, “As soon as we recorded it, we knew: this has to be the first single.” For the singer, the song addresses the fact that “the classic American dream doesn’t work for a lot of people. In fact, it’s hurting them.”

Here is the video for “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” along with the album cover: